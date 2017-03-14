Pirates have hijacked a Sri Lankan-flagged oil tanker, a Somali official said on Tuesday.

"The pirates hijacked the oil tanker and they brought it near Alula," Mohamud Ahmed Eynab, the district commissioner for Alula, said. Pirates in the port town confirmed they were expecting the ship.

The hijack is the first time since 2012 Somali pirates have successfully taken a commercial ship.

John Steed of the aid group Oceans Beyond Piracy, said the Sri Lankan-flagged Aris 13 oil tanker sent a distress call on Monday, turned off its tracking system and altered course for Alula.

Steed, a former British colonel and piracy expert, said the ship is thought to have eight crew.

"The ship reported it was being followed by two skiffs yesterday afternoon. Then it disappeared," he said.

Search operation underway

Aircraft from regional naval force EU Navfor were flying overhead to track the ship's progress and try to determine what was happening, Steed said.