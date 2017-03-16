The day before a federal judge in Hawaii shut down the second White House attempt at banning travel from several Muslim countries, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited the home and grave of another chief executive, Andrew Jackson, responsible for the forced removal of thousands of native Americans.

"Inspirational visit, I have to tell you. I'm a fan," Trump reportedly said after laying a wreath at the Hermitage, the plantation where Jackson lived and died in Tennessee.

During a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump appeared to compare himself to Jackson, who had served as a messenger in the American Revolution, appealing to the seventh president in the first person.

"It was during the revolution that Jackson first confronted and defied an arrogant elite," Trump told the crowd, according to the Associated Press.

"Does that sound familiar to you?" he said. "Oh, I know the feeling, Andrew."

Widely considered to be the first American populist president, Jackson, a wealthy former general, slave-holding plantation owner and jurist, touted his own connection to average Americans in defiance of the political establishment at the time. But for Native Americans, Jackson's legacy remains the illegal and inhumane treatment in the name of taking native land. The territories, in modern Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, then went to white Americans. Much of the land was used for growing cotton and other cash crops, harvested by enslaved African Americans. Slavery in the United States was often a system of legalised rape and murder of millions of people over the course of hundreds of years; captivity solely based on the colour of their skin. Their children were born and died as the property of wealthy white landowners.

To many, Jackson represents some of the most brutal and unforgivably unjust aspects of American history, the consequences of which the country still struggles to understand and cope with. Put succinctly, Jackson represents genocide, slavery and the tyranny of white supremacy.

Trump going out of his way to honour Jackson comes as another provocative act in an already provocative presidency. But Trump in his speech notably did not mention slavery or the expulsion of native people. He simply stated that both he and Jackson went against the establishment at the time. To many ears, this is code for federal government attempts to enforce the constitution and bill of rights on behalf of people of colour.

The expulsions of Native Americans in the southern states that Jackson spearheaded extended over the course of his presidency, between 1829 and 1837, and concluded during the term of his lesser-known successor, Martin Van Buren.

Over the objections of the Supreme Court at the time, Jackson pushed for the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which allowed state militias in Georgia and other southern states to march tens of thousands of Native Americans hundreds of miles west to Oklahoma. Thousands died of disease and exposure to the elements. It was one of the first forced removals of indigenous people in the history of the United States, and saw men, women and children penned into concentration camps.