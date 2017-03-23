What prompted the gadget ban?

The step taken by Washington on March 21 to bar passengers at 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa from taking devices larger than a smartphone into the cabin will have larger consequences than just inconveniencing travellers. Here's a look at what contributed to the decision.

Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, three of the most highly-rated airlines in the world, have added dozens of flights to New York, Chicago, Washington and other US cities in the last few years.

America's biggest airlines – Delta, United and American Airlines – have been lobbying against the expansion of Middle Eastern carriers' operations in the US travel market for over two years.

The following letter was sent to US President Donald Trump right before the ban.

US carriers say the expansion of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar-based airlines was fuelled by assistance from their oil-rich governments. They have received over $40 billion in state subsidies, which has allowed them to beat the competition, Partnership for Open and Fair Skies, a coalition of American airlines, said.

As the American airlines were not able to convince the administration of former President Barrack Obama to check the growth of Middle Eastern carriers, they pressed Trump to take action.

Trump has spoken about protecting American companies and preserving jobs on multiple occasions.

Do the Gulf airlines actually threaten the business of American airlines?

The international air travel market is big in the US. Nearly 200 million passengers fly in and out of the country every year.

The three Middle Eastern airlines do not carry nearly as much US-bound traffic as other foreign carriers, such as British Airways and Germany's Lufthansa.

The ban which goes into effect on March 25 affects 18,000 daily passengers travelling from the 10 airports to the US, according to Flight Global. That number is negligible considering the hundreds of thousands who travel to the US each day.

But the type of passenger really matters. Especially the people who tend to use the Gulf airlines – a fact that bothers their American counterparts.

"A lot of it is high-yield business traffic going to the US from countries like India and Pakistan," Airline Ratings Editor in Chief Geoffrey Thomas told TRT World. Such passengers pay higher fares for long-haul flights, Thomas said.

What are the US government's reasons for the ban?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said intelligence reports suggest terrorists might be planning to carry out attacks on airlines.

Attempts to smuggle explosives on planes have been made in the past, it said.

A Daallo Airlines jet with 74 passengers on board was attacked in a similar manner in Somalia early last year. The explosives were hidden in a laptop and were detonated after the flight took off.

"Terrorists have historically tried to hide explosives in shoes in 2001, use liquid explosives in 2006, and conceal explosives in printers in 2010 and suicide devices in underwear in 2009 and 2012," DHS said in a statement.

The DHS says passengers coming to the US from the 10 airports will have to put their laptops, tablets, cameras and other devices in their check-in luggage which goes into the plane's cargo hold.

Is carrying laptops in the aircraft's cargo hold safe?

"We have been told repeatedly for years not to put lithium batteries in the [cargo] holds of aeroplanes," said Thomas.