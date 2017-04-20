PARIS — France's presidential race is set to be one of the tightest in years, with an array of colourful candidates from across the political spectrum.

The election has serious implications not only for France, but also the European Union as a whole, with the candidates offering starkly different vision of the union.

The independent centrist Emmanuel Macron is the current frontrunner for the second round of voting, but with a high level of abstentions likely, predictions are hard to make, and any of the candidates could emerge victorious.

We take a look at the top five contenders:

Emmanuel Macron

The 39-year-old left of centre independent is the pollsters' favourite to face off against far-right Marine Le Pen in the second round of voting. He's also the favourite to win the second round, according to a comprehensive poll published on Wednesday.

Against Le Pen's vision of France as a "fortress," Macron pitches an open, pro-EU, multicultural and global France. He offers a platform likely to appeal to millions of urban voters in France's affluent big cities. Macron packages economic reform with promises to reinvigorate the European Union project, with a dynamic France at its heart.

Macron is running as leader of his own movement "En Marche," and is without the backing of a party machine. He lit up the campaign's early days with his youth and energy. Recent polls suggest a loss of momentum with questions over his lack of experience and policies. His time as a high-earning banker, and his privileged social background may damage his chances with those seeking an outsider.

Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen is the leader of France's far-right National Front. Most polls predict she will get through the first round to fight a two-way race to become France's next president. She promises a crackdown on immigration, a referendum on France's membership of the EU and the re-introduction of the French Franc. A win for her would shake the European political status quo and rattle international markets.

Her success has been to widen the appeal of the once-toxic political brand she inherited from her father, viewed as more of an overt hardliner. However well she does, many people will be voting for her for the first time. Le Pen skillfully crafts a populism which highlights the perceived injustices of globalisation, combined with an inward-looking, romantic notion of French identity. She is attracting new voters from the left and right of the political spectrum. Her critics warn the new packaging cannot hide the racism and blunt-edged nationalism of the past, which still lurks beneath the surface of her rhetoric.