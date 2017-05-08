The votes have been counted and the results are in, but this year's election in Algeria can be defined as one of scepticism and distrust, mixed with the confidence and fraudulent pride of political figures tone deaf to widespread sentiment.

Despite the first ever introduction of an independent electoral commission, around 385 irregularities were brought to the attention of the commission's head Abdelwahab Derbal, and dozens of cases of fraudulent actions recorded and uploaded online.

Around 23 million Algerians are registered to vote but turnout has failed to cross the 40 percent mark in recent years. Yesterday's turnout came out to 38.25 per cent, lower than in 2012 and only slightly more than the meagre 35 percent in 2007. Even a 38 percent turnout is surprising, and suspicious, considering the amount of people who boycotted the election.

Aside from a few clashes, road blocks and arrests of dissidents, the 44,000 strong police deployment made sure the handful of mainly middle-aged Algerians voted under the best security arrangements.

Ruling Algeria since independence in 1962, the ruling National Liberation Front and its national alliance with the National Rally for Democracy, led by Bouteflika's senior advisor Ahmed Ouyahia, were able to gain a majority of seats. The FLN won 164 seats in the People's National Assembly out of 462 in total (a sharp decline compared to 221 in 2012). Their coalition partners RND won 97 seats (an increase from the 68 seats won in 2012). Both parties however noted a poorer performance in the capital where they expected higher gains and the decline of the leading FLN by 50% indicates the party's fall in popularity.

The secular Rally for Culture and Democracy has performed disappointingly with only 9 seats compared with 14 seats won by the Social Forces Front and the Islamist coalition was able to obtain 33 seats – a poor result by the Algerian Green Alliance Islamist coalition. The Islamic formations of the coalition alongside Ennahda and the Algerian Party of Hope (TAJ) are nevertheless the third political force in the country, with a total of 67 seats.

32% of female candidacy have also been voted in, just about honoring the quota of their expected political participation in parliament.

Algerian authorities have tried desperately to entice Algerians to vote this year with giant posters erected around the country urging people to "make their voices heard" and officials travelling from city to city reminding Algerians of their "duty" in doing so but with little luck.

Indeed, the whole process has often cemented Algerian sentiments that they are being played. Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal's comments last week to a women's gathering in the city of Setif telling them to refuse their husbands coffee if they do not vote or to "beat them with a stick" may have been met with laughter but it reiterates a reality where politicians are completely out of tune with their civilian counterparts.

Despite exhaustive efforts to make yesterday count, campaigns from young Algerians on social media that went viral with the message of #mansotich (a play on words to mean "I will not vote"), are more representative of Algeria's socio-political climate. Calling out the acute housing shortage, high unemployment and a crumbling healthcare system, abstention certainly spoke louder than words yesterday with young faces hardly present at polling stations. The youth choose to create roadblocks to major cities and posted cases of fraud on social media.

Shaping the political climate

Confined to a wheelchair since 2013, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is likely to wave goodbye to his final election due to his ailing health. In a rare public appearance yesterday, the visuals of the frail frame of the president barely able to place his card in the box symbolised the fragility of hope in the country.

The hopes of a more "transparent" election were encouraged by the absence of the notorious former head of the Intelligence Service (DRS), the maker or breaker of politicians, Mohamed Mediene.

The election was also supposed to have been distinct from previous years by the introduction of an independent electoral commission. However, the small body drew criticism from the onset for being inadequate in its monitoring of the campaigns from 48 provinces and over 60 parties.

However, having 300 impartial observers and an independent commission are all measures made in vain when the electorate is more interested in the result of the French elections than the outcome of their own.

According to critics the international observers have acted as nothing more than a political show to simply observe, with the cases of fraud and rigging still prevalent. Ultimately, responsibility lies with the political parties in ensuring that their members do not engage in the corruption that has rendered the whole process redundant.