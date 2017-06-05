YA'BAD, West Bank — Samira Osman sat in the centre of the living room, surrounded by neighbours and her daughters. As the cameras edged in through the crowd, a woman passed her a small Palestinian flag and several hands moved in to drape it over her chest. One of her daughters was crying uncontrollably on the couch next to her, another passed out and fell to the floor. The wails in the room swelled, drowning out the Quran recitations from a small stereo, and pushing Samira to raise her hands to the ceiling and begin yelling.

"God is greater than the oppressor, God is greater than the oppressor."

Two days earlier, her daughter left the house and headed to school to pick up an end-of-year certificate before the Ramadan break. She was gone for a few hours. Then her father received a call telling him that the 14-year-old Palestinian girl had been shot outside the gates of a nearby Israeli settlement, Mevo Dotan, and was in hospital fighting for her life.

No one knows what happened to Nouf Aqab Infayat in the grey hours in between, or why she ended up at the gates of Mevo Dotan. Security footage shows Nouf getting off a bus metres from the checkpoint leading into the settlement, and briefly speaking with one of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers stationed there. She then begins to walk up to the gate and out of view of the camera. Settlers are then seen running in the opposite direction.

The official statement by Israel's military accused Nouf of carrying a knife, and of stabbing one of its soldiers, injuring him lightly. The other soldiers shot her in the stomach. Later that day another video surfaced, showing the girl lying on the road moaning in pain, while soldiers and an armed settler stand around her vocally taunting her to die.

A few hours later she died from her wounds at Hillel Yaffe Medical Centre.

When word reached the village of Ya'bad, people began to pour in to her family home to offer their condolences. Dozens of young women dressed in black came walking or in taxis from other parts of town – Nouf's friends from school – and people who heard the story and wanted to support the family. The local imam took to the megaphone atop the nearby mosque to read passages from the Quran about martyrdom. Under a beating sun, men and children huddled in the arms of buildings to keep their body heat low. It was a week into the fasting of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Her death carried particular symbolism given its timing: on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six-Day War, which began the occupation of the West Bank by Israel.

Samira held up a large necklace her daughter brought her from Al Aqsa Mosque, and placed it around her neck. She was still trying to understand what had happened.

"She left the house to go to school, but she never got there. We heard reports someone had been killed on the news, then the video came out and I recognised her clothes, but I couldn't make out her face. Then a while later, we spoke to the authorities and realised it was Nouf."

Nouf was the second youngest of five daughters. A quiet and warm girl, small in size for a 14-year-old, who never went to parties and encouraged her family members to pray at the mosque each night. She also had five brothers, two who spent years in Israeli jails, as did three of her male cousins. Yet Nouf was the first in the family to die at the hands of Israeli forces. She was not the first in the village to be killed by the occupation.

Sitting less than 10 kilometres from the Separation Wall, Ya'bad has been in the crosshairs of every major event in the region's history. In 1967 the town was the site of a famous battle, and lost seven of its residents when Israeli soldiers crossed into the West Bank for the first time. In 1988, during the First Intifada, six young men were killed in clashes with Israeli forces, the youngest of them also 14 years old. Another, a 23-year-old, was run over by an IDF vehicle. At the height of the Second Intifada in 2000, two brothers, aged 18 and 22, were shot in the head with Israeli assault rifles.

Ever since then, it has repeatedly been the target of IDF military drills, settler attacks and state-sanctioned housing demolitions as its neighbouring settlements continue to expand.

The day Nouf died was a day the people of Ya'bad remembered their lost boys, but it was losing a girl that would send them to the edge.

An ambulance carrying Nouf's body drove from central Israel across a military checkpoint and over an hour's stretch of road to reach her home. On its way to the village, it crossed a turnoff leading to the Mevo Dotan gates, just a few hundred metres away and within eyeshot of nearly everyone in Ya'bad. The settlement was built in the 1970s on land that still belonged to some of the villagers, and its presence loomed in everyone's minds. Two years ago, a group of Israeli settlers blocked the road leading into Ya'bad, and pelted a taxi driver with rocks when he tried to enter. Today, the ambulance arrived without opposition.