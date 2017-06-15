After US President Donald Trump showed up with a number of Muslim leaders in the Saudi capital Riyadh in late May, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates embarked on an aggressive diplomatic, mediatic and economic campaign against their Gulf neighbour, Qatar. Other Gulf countries, including Bahrain and Yemen followed suit, as have Egypt and Libya.

They accuse Qatar of funding and arming militant groups in the Middle East. Qatar, which has a distinctly unique foreign policy from the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, denies all the accusations outright.

Turkey is on relatively good terms with most of the GCC countries. It has especially strong relations with Qatar, having recently signed important trade and defence agreements with the country. Since the crisis exploded, Ankara has also announced that it will deploy several thousands troops to Qatar, as part of implementing those defence agreements.

Beyond all this, Turkey has called for dialogue and a sustainable resolution to the crisis.

Mithat Rende, Turkey's former ambassador to Qatar, spoke with TRT World about the dynamics of the crisis. He was posted to Doha from 2007 to 2009. His last foreign ministry deployment was in Paris, as the permanent representative of Turkey for the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development). In 2014, he was elected Chairman of the OECD Executive Committee. He retired from the Turkish foreign ministry corps last year.

Why did this political crisis explode between Saudi-UAE-led Gulf countries and Qatar in the first place?

MITHAT RENDE:It originated in disputes between Qatar and other Gulf countries which have a long history of these disputes. I think because it is a diplomatic crisis it should be resolved through the diplomatic means of dialogue and negotiations. We should not let it get out of hand. I think what we need in the region is not crisis and conflicts. We have to manage this crisis, and if we cannot resolve these problems, [at least] we should try to contain them and try to manage our disputes and differences. What we need is to improve understanding and dialogue in the region.

Apparently, this dispute goes back to 1995. There were different approaches to different political issues and regional issues among the GCC countries. We should expect every country to be able to pursue its own foreign policy. I think Qataris, in view of their geography, capabilities and priorities, they have somewhat opted for a different policy than the other Gulf states.

They introduced new foreign policy tools. They established Al Jazeera and Qatar Airways. They also made great success in the energy sector in terms of utilising their energy sources. They started exporting energy and oil. Having a different geography, their views and approaches to certain issues and certain countries are quite a little bit different from Saudi Arabia. This is probably one of the root causes of this diplomatic crisis.

Despite the differences, don't you think the sanctions imposed on Qatar are little bit out of proportion?

MR: In my view, the measures introduced and sanctions applied [against Qatar], including air and sea blockage, were disproportional actions. But the accusations and allegations in the Gulf region were mutual, and they are the order of the day. I think all parties to this dispute should act with restraint and prudence. They should refrain from emotional explosions and strong language. They should take into consideration the fact that though countries in the region are brotherly countries and they are close friends, they have different views on different issues. We should probably try to understand each other. What the Gulf countries need now is to enhance the climate of solidarity and climate of being open to resolve our issues and differences by peaceful means, not by arm-twisting and muscle-flexing exercises.

How do you define the dynamics of this crisis?

MR: First of all, I think this crisis is among some Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, and not about all GCC countries. This crisis is just an artificial one in nature. I don't believe [this crisis is genuine]. The differing views between these two countries [Saudi Arabia and Qatar] are not new. Everybody knows that Qatar has a different foreign policy.

This crisis is artificially created and I am quite concerned about that. It's high on the international agenda indeed it occupied the international agenda and made the headlines in many parts of the world. Instead of concentrating on fighting ISIS [Daesh] – and hundreds of thousands of people stuck in Raqqa and Mosul – we created an artificial agenda and then, the world public is now occupied by this crisis, the so-called "Qatar crisis".

We should work together to bring these countries together. I know we can play a constructive role and try to decrease the tensions between these rivals.

Some countries might hope for manageable low-intensity conflicts in the region and beyond. But it is not in the interest of our people, or the people of the Gulf. If this conflict is prolonged, it will bring political uncertainty affecting the quality of life in the region. It will also discourage many investors and multinational companies from going to the Gulf and to continue working with Gulf countries. As a result, [this kind of conflict] could not be in the interest of either party.

You described this crisis as an artificial crisis. Why did this artificial crisis emerge in the first place?

MR:We should probably ask this question to those who created this crisis. But [one of the aims] could be to divert the attention of the international community. All of a sudden, certain speeches and statements were made and repeated and then, a group of harsh sanctions were decided on to apply [to Qatar]. I think it is artificial because we have so many problems which are waiting to be resolved in the region.

What we need is stability and security, and to improve the culture of peace and solidarity and understanding in the region. We need to improve tolerance in the Gulf. We should be able to understand … that we cannot just dictate our foreign policy priorities to others. Each country has its own foreign policy.

Of course, the GCC is entitled to coordinate certain policies in the Gulf. [But] you should not expect that every single country in the Gulf will accept that certain things will be dictated by one capital only. There are so many differences. They should get together through dialogue. In diplomacy, you do not dictate your conditions. You start dialogue and negotiations, and try to convince the other side that it is in their interest to follow or align with your policy.

Let's say one country feels squeezed or sandwiched between two major regional powers. Then, this country will decide to take necessary measures to lessen pressure it feels [around itself].