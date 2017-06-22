MOSUL, Iraq — Anja Karji queues up outside the Iraqi mobile police and secret service offices in Bartella, a Christian village east of Mosul, which was liberated last November at the beginning of the offensive to free the Iraqi city from Daesh control.

A mother of three children, Karji is 27-years-old. Her youngest child was born a few months ago.

She waits for her turn to request new documents, as hundreds of people do here every single day. "Daesh," she says, sitting on the floor with her children, "has stolen not only our lives, but also our past, destroying our identity documents."

According to the Quilliam Foundation, at least 30,000 children born in Iraq during the Daesh occupation are now considered "stateless." Even though several thousand births were registered by Daesh officials, the Iraqi authorities have not recognised them as yet.

Like other children, Marwa, Karji's daughter, has no proof of identity. She and her entire family lives in the Khazir refugee camp.

After 2014, the year Mosul was occupied, Daesh imposed an unusually harsh interpretation of Islamic law on locals, forcing them to pay taxes, follow the terrorist group's stringent social regulations, and to use their own offices and documents.

"I preferred my daughter to grow up without documents, instead of feeling ashamed to be registered in a Daesh registry office," Anja says. "But now that we are free, my daughter is stateless and has no rights."

"She has no right to medicine, she will not be entitled to receive any education. Above all, she has no nationality."

Lingering fear

All the people in the queue at Bartella have a tragic story to tell. One person has lost a son, while others have been tortured in Daesh-run jails.

There are few, however, who speak openly. The fear they feel is still overwhelming, despite the joy of liberation.

In the mobile police offices, anyone who wants to apply for new documents must get clearance from secret services, who run background checks to verify if the applicants have any links with Daesh.

The investigators look for clues to see if they were in touch with any of the Daesh fighterswho are still active in the city — or if they spy for them.

Makhmoud, who did not give his last name for security reasons, is about 60. He's also in the queue, looking tired.He is carrying some paper evidence of what's left of his family's identitydocuments.

"When Daesh occupied my neighbourhood, I made a hole in the bedroom floor and I hid some money and documents," he says, showing TRT World thedocuments.

"When my father died, we decided not to register his demise. And like us, dozens, maybe hundreds of families preferred not to have contacts with Daesh offices. But now it is difficult for us to obtain our rights."

Makhmoud comes across as a tense man. His manner is both rigid and resigned, fitted to someone who is mentally and emotionally drained by the war. He says when he looks back at the last 15 years, he remembers nothing but death and destruction.

"But it's more than just me," he concludes, "I have a great concern for the children who grew up for three years under the mad logic and violent teachings of Daesh. How will we rebuild the confidence of these children?"