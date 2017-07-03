TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey to build aircraft carriers
Turkish President Erdogan talked on Monday about the future of Turkish defence industry and the aim to make the country self-sufficient in 2023.
Erdogan says Turkey to build aircraft carriers
Erdogan attended a naval ceremony to launch a battleship where he made important remarks on the future of Turkish defence industry on Monday on July 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayipp Erdogan said the country was aiming to become militarily self-sufficient and said it would not be long before the country built its own aircraft carrier.

Erdogan made the comments during a speech at a naval ceremony to launch the locally manufactured Kinaliada Corvette in Tuzla near Istanbul.

The corvette was locally manufactured under Turkey's MILGEM project. MILGEM is an abbreaviation in Turkish for "national ship."

"We will build our own aircraft carriers," he said.

Erdogan added Turkey will not tolerate attempts to block its military initiatives.

Recommended

"As a country that aims to become independent in the field of defence by 2023, we must move even faster," he said.

"We are proud of our ability to build military ships, especially construction of submarines," he said, adding that Turkey was among the 10 countries in the world capable of designing and manufacturing naval vessels.

Erdogan said 14 projects for the construction of naval vessels were in the pipeline, while 10 more projects will be signed in the coming years.

He said the Turkish government attached great importance to the navy's ability to deal with any potential threats that might develop in the region.

Referring to arms manufacturing, he said: "In 2016, Turkey achieved $5 billion in production and $1.6 billion in exports, which is important but well below our targets," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture