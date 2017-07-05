After five years of legal limbo, the remains of Burundi's deposed king Mwambutsa IV, who died 40 years ago, were reburied in Switzerland last Friday.

The king's niece fought a state-led battle to have him buried in Burundi, but the king's will stipulated that his remains should not be returned to his homeland.

The small, intimate ceremony in a Geneva cemetery was conducted under police protection, the ATS news agency reported.

But why was the former Burundian king buried in Switzerland — and not in his homeland?

In July 1962, Burundi's bid for independence also ushered in a new king. The monarch and now head of state was a member of Ganwa, Burundi's royal class that is largely ethnic Tutsi.

In those first years of independence, governed by a popular king, Burundi was relatively calm.

The Burundian King appointed the nation's first Hutu leader, Pierre Ngendandumwe as prime minister. But after serving another term, the premier was assassinated by a Rwandan Tutsi refugee on January 7, 1965.

Four months after that incident, Hutu candidates gained a majority in nationwide elections.

Mwambutsa then deposed their prime minister Joseph Bamina, appointing instead a Tutsi candidate Leopold Biha in late 1965.

This incident would soon lead to the end of the monarchy in Burundi, with Mwambutsa eventually moving to Switzerland, and into exile.

He also left a last will and testament that said he wanted to be buried in Geneva —and never be taken back to his country.

Mwambutsa may have likened the shores of Lake Geneva to to Lake Tanganyika, where it was said that he could watch the lights of Bujumbura, the nation's capital.

An era of coups begin

In October 1965, after the deposition of the Hutu prime minister, a coup attempt led by Hutu-dominated police was carried out.

Along with a Hutu purge, violent battles that claimed lives of thousands of people ensued.

That is when King Mwambutsa fled the country, designating his only surviving son, Prince Ntare V, to exercise powers on his behalf.

The king was deposed by his teenage son in July 1966. Shortly after, a Tutsi army Captain Michel Micombera declared that the monarchy was over, and appointed himself president. Decades of genocide and coups followed suit.