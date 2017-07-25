The Iraqi army recaptured Mosul last week from Daesh three years after its leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi declared his so-called caliphate. But the army's fight against Daesh in Iraq is not completely over. Tal Afar, a city in northwest Iraq, will be the next battleground in the fight over Daesh enclaves in Iraq amid concerns that Shia militias who were accused of torture and killings in Sunni-majority cities, might enter the city along with the Iraqi army.

Here's what you need to know about Tal Afar:

A strategic Daesh outpost

Tal Afar is in the north of Iraq's Nineveh province, a strategic gateway between Iraq's newly recaptured city of Mosul, and Raqqa — Daesh's de facto capital in Syria. The town is predominantly-Turkmen and lies just 60 kilometres from the border with Turkey. Turkey is monitoring the situation carefully.

Daesh captured Tal Afar, the city with the largest population of Turkmen in the country, in August 2014 — forcing thousands of local residents to flee their homes. It is now one of the last remaining major Daesh strongholds in Iraq. The Iraqi army's victory in Tal Afar would mean that Daesh would lose one of its most logistically important bases.

Iraq's ambassador in Ankara said in a press briefing on Thursday that the Iraqi army was ready to begin its offensive on Tal Afar.

"Our next target is Tal Afar. We're going to start our operations in Tal Afar, and we think Daesh will be defeated soon," Dr Hisham al Alawi told reporters.

A complicated fight

An international coalition led by the United States is supporting Iraqi troops on the ground and with air support. The peshmerga forces of the Autonomous Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq (KRG), also became instrumental on the ground in fighting Daesh in Iraq. In Mosul, peshmerga forces managed to recapture most of the north from Daesh by the end of 2016 with the help of the US-led coalition.