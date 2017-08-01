TÜRKİYE
Accused coup plotters stand trial in Ankara
A total of 486 suspects – including those allegedly responsible for the bombing of the Turkish Parliament building, the Special Forces Headquarters and the Police Headquarters in Ankara – are standing trial.
Turkish Gendarmerie escort defendants Akin Ozturk (C) and others accused of taking part in the July 15, 2016 attempted coup in Turkey, ahead of the start of their trial in Ankara on May 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

A key trial begins in Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday regarding events at the Akinci airbase which the government says was used as the centre of the last year's coup attempt.

The attempted putsch left nearly 250 people dead and more than 2,000 civilians wounded.

A total of 486 suspects accused of running the attempt are going on trial. The charges range from murder to violating the Turkish constitution to attempting to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins has more from Ankara.

