WORLD
4 MIN READ
Cambodia arrests opposition leader for alleged treason
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen accuses opposition leader Kem Sokha of being behind a secret plan to harm the country with the backing of the United Sates.
Cambodia arrests opposition leader for alleged treason
Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha is escorted by police at his home in Phnom Penh on September 3, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested early on Sunday accused of treason, the government said in a statement, the latest in a flurry of legal cases lodged against critics and rivals of strongman premier Hun Sen.

His surprise arrest raises the stakes as Hun Sen's political opponents, NGOs and the critical press are smothered by court cases and threats ahead of a crunch general election next year.

Hun Sen is determined to extend his three-decade rule and withstand the burgeoning popularity of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

Opposition handcuffed

The government statement alleged "a secret plan of conspiracy between Kem Sokha, his group, and foreigners that harms Cambodia," adding he was arrested early on Sunday.

"The above secret conspiracy is the act of treason," the statement said, without giving further details of the alleged crime.

Kem Sokha is the leader of the CNRP which has been battered by court cases, bans and threats against its key figures.

He was handcuffed and "taken away by 100-200 police without warrant after they raided his home," his daughter Kem Monovithya said in a Twitter post.

Foreign powers?

On Saturday night, a pro-government website, Fresh News, alleged that Kem Sokha had discussed overthrowing Hun Sen with support from the United States.

It did not provide any evidence for the claim.

Last week the US expressed "deep concern" over the state of Cambodia's democracy after the government there ordered out an American NGO and pursued a crackdown on independent media.

Among the media in the firing line is the well respected Cambodia Daily, which often criticises the government.

Recommended

It faces closure on Monday if it fails to pay a $6.3 million tax bill, a threat it says is a political move to muzzle its critical reporting.

Cambodia Daily to close

The Cambodia Daily, one of the independent newspapers in the country announced on Sunday it was closing after 24 years.

The move has been seen latest in a series of blows to critics of strongman premier Hun Sen.

The paper said Monday's edition would be its last after it was slapped with a $6.3 million tax bill which its publishers said was politically motivated.

"The power to tax is the power to destroy. And after 24 years, one month and 15 days, the Cambodian government has destroyed The Cambodia Daily, a special and singular part of Cambodia's free press," the newspaper said in a statement.

The paper blamed "extra-legal threats by the government to close the Daily, freeze its accounts and prosecute the new owner" for the closure. 

The announcement came hours after opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested and accused of treason.

The Cambodia Daily was set up in 1993 by veteran American journalist Bernard Krisher in the aftermath of Cambodia's  genocide from 1975-78 and subsequent civil war.

It publishes in English but also carries some articles in Khmer.

Krisher sold the paper to his daughter Deborah Krisher-Steele in April. 

Last month the Cambodian tax department said the paper owned $6.3 million in back taxes, with Hun Sen branding the owners "thieves" in one of his recent speeches.

The paper said the figure was "arbitrary" and not based on an audit of its books.

Last week the US expressed "deep concern" over the state of Cambodia's democracy after the government there ordered out an American NGO.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54