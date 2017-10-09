ISTANBUL/GUJRANWALA — Her family tried to kill her twice — for marrying a man of her choice, and then for talking about surviving the first attempt in an Oscar and Emmy-winning documentary. Aware of their bloodlust driven by a perception of sullied honour, Saba Maqsood was unwilling to stick around for them to try to murder her for a third time.

The young woman, whose story gained international prominence after the acclaim of "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness," has fled Pakistan with her husband, Muhammad Qaiser, a man “unacceptable” to her family.

Saba’s father, Maqsood Ahmed, and her uncle first tried to avenge their “honour” by shooting her and dumping her in a river. Her survival instincts kicked in, and Saba clawed her way back to life.

Her story of perseverance drove the documentary, released in 2015, and the public indictment was another blow to the family’s pride.

“The documentary disturbed my family. It was another setback to their so-called honour,” Saba tells TRT World during a course of interviews. The 21-year-old twice-victim of attempted honour-killing speaks boldly, her hands flying as if to lend support to her rapid, slightly pitchy words.

The concept of honour in Pakistan is driven by patriarchy and the very male-driven sense of honour which is tied to society’s perception of the women of the family.

“In Pakistan, men link their honour to women because they see them [women] as their commodity,” Saima Munir, the national manager of Aurat Foundation, which works for women’s rights in the country, tells TRT World.

“Men consider themselves the lord; can you imagine a society where ‘lords’ allow their subjects to do their own will?”

Even the hint of a relationship or behaviour which can mar a family’s reputation will result in the murder of the woman or girl in question, as it did in Peshawar in September. Honour killings are at times preceded by abduction, rape and torture and men, too, are targeted.

Saba’s family lives in Gujranwala, a district in Pakistan where at least 51 people have been killed over honour between 2011 and 2016, according to the Punjab police. The province of Punjab saw 406 cases of honour killings in 2016, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. That’s 370 women murdered, more than one honour killing for each day of the year.

With their houses a mere 500 metres apart, Qaiser would visit Saba’s house as a neighbour might and over time the two fell in love. Even though his family went through the formal channels to ask for Saba’s hand in marriage, Qaisar was deemed too poor. Maqsood wanted Saba to marry his brother’s relative and so the couple decided to elope in 2014.

That was when her father and uncle tried to kill her the first time.

Saba eventually settled the matter out of court and she thought her new family could live without fear in the same neighbourhood.

Saba says only a handful of people knew about her story initially, “the documentary exposed my family’s actions to the world.”

"A Girl in the River" unravelled the tentative peace between the families.

Saba was seven months pregnant with her second child when the second attempt on her life occurred in late 2016.

“I was standing outside my home when I saw my uncle approach me with a weapon,” Saba recalls. “I ran towards the door, screaming ‘No!' My uncle yelled at me to stop — it was a horrifying sound,” she says.

“He aimed his pistol at me from a short range and fired,” she tells TRT World. “The bullets hit the door and once again I survived.” Recounting her near-death experiences, Saba doesn’t waver from the bravery she has embraced as her identity.

Saba knew living near a family who wanted her dead was not an option. Not when she had two children.

“I asked myself: how long will luck help me when I’m living not so far from my parents’ house?” They shared the same community, walked on the same streets and shopped at the same neighbourhood grocer’s.

A rights group approached the couple and helped them move to another country — the name of the country has been withheld for Saba’s safety.

Had Maqsood expressed regret over trying to kill his daughter, Saba and her family of four might have stayed in Gujranwala.

But Maqsood is anything but penitent.

“I tried to kill my own daughter with my own hands, but she survived. I still have no regret because she deserves that punishment,” Maqsood said, soon after his release from jail.

“I couldn’t even make eye-contact with the people in my neighbourhood after she eloped. But now, I feel relaxed, I feel proud.”

Saba’s mother has mixed feelings.

“I was stunned when he told me he killed my daughter,” Maqsooda says. “I don’t support what my husband did but she [Saba] did dishonour him in front of everyone.”