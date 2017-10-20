A suspected US drone strike killed 12 people in Afghanistan’s Paktia province on Friday, according to a government official.

It was the fourth day this week that drone strikes were reported on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.

“Twelve dead bodies have been pulled out of the area where the missiles struck,” Laik Khan, an Afghan government official, said.

The latest drone strike comes days after a similar strike killed the chief of the Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) militant group - a splinter faction of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - that has killed hundreds of people in bomb attacks and is considered one of the most dangerous outfits in Pakistan.

The killing of JuA chief Omar Khalid Khorasani was a major boost for Pakistan’s anti-militancy campaign and is likely to help ease tension with uneasy ally the United States days ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Senior militant commander Asad Afridi emerged as the favourite to become the new leader of the JuA, militant sources said on Friday.

Two JuA commanders told Reuters Afridi was nominated to take over during a meeting in Afghanistan by the group’s shura, or leadership council.

“Asad Afridi was close to Omar Khalid, who had declared him his deputy,” said one JuA commander.

A second JuA militant, who is a member of the shura, confirmed Afridi was nominated as the new chief.

Khorasani (whose name was derived from an old name of the region "Khorasan") was seen as ruling the group with an iron fist.

“Our organisation used to be a one-man show. All powers were in the hands of Omar Khalid Khorasani,” the second commander said.

Khorasani was killed during a series of US drone attacks this week in which at least 30 people were killed on the Afghan side of the border.

His killing follows a slight thaw in relations between Islamabad and Washington, seemingly sparked by the Pakistan army last week freeing a US-Canadian couple and their three children after five years in captivity.

The family was held by the Haqqani network, an Afghan Taliban-allied militant group.

Warmer words from Washington have been in stark contrast to threats by US officials that it would cut military aid and impose targeted sanctions if Pakistan did not stop providing a safe havens to the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network.