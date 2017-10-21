CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkey hosts international film festival in Antalya
The International Antalya Film Festival between October 21-27 will showcase more than 30 movies.
Turkey hosts international film festival in Antalya
The International Antalya Film Festival will be hosted in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkey from October 21 to 27. / AA
October 21, 2017

A week-long international film festival will open today in Turkey’s Mediterranean province Antalya.

The International Antalya Film Festival between October 21-27 will showcase more than 30 movies.

For the first time in the festival’s 54-year history there will be no separate categories for national and international films.

The competing movies for this year are:

A Man of Integrity (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof), Iran

Angels Wear White (Director: Vivian Qu), China

April’s Daughter (Director: Michel Franco), Mexico

Human Flow (Director: Ai Wei Wei), Germany [Documentary]

Recommended

The Guest (Director: Andac Haznedaroglu), Turkey [World Premiere]

Radiance (Director: Naomi Kawase), Japan/France

Redoubtable (Director: Michel Hazanavicius), France

Scary Mother (Director: Ana Urushadze), Georgia

The Florida Project (Director: Sean Baker), USA

Ugly Duckling (Director: Ender Ozkahraman), Turkey

The festival will award a $58,000 cash prize to the best film, $29,000 to the best female director, $29,000 to the best actress and $29,000 to the best actor.

The festival first began under the title Antalya Art Festival in 1964 with Turkish Director Behlul Dal as its mastermind.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov