A week-long international film festival will open today in Turkey’s Mediterranean province Antalya.
The International Antalya Film Festival between October 21-27 will showcase more than 30 movies.
For the first time in the festival’s 54-year history there will be no separate categories for national and international films.
The competing movies for this year are:
A Man of Integrity (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof), Iran
Angels Wear White (Director: Vivian Qu), China
April’s Daughter (Director: Michel Franco), Mexico
Human Flow (Director: Ai Wei Wei), Germany [Documentary]
The Guest (Director: Andac Haznedaroglu), Turkey [World Premiere]
Radiance (Director: Naomi Kawase), Japan/France
Redoubtable (Director: Michel Hazanavicius), France
Scary Mother (Director: Ana Urushadze), Georgia
The Florida Project (Director: Sean Baker), USA
Ugly Duckling (Director: Ender Ozkahraman), Turkey
The festival will award a $58,000 cash prize to the best film, $29,000 to the best female director, $29,000 to the best actress and $29,000 to the best actor.
The festival first began under the title Antalya Art Festival in 1964 with Turkish Director Behlul Dal as its mastermind.