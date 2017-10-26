Turkey’s economy expanded 5.1 percent in April, May and June, on the heels of similar growth seen in the first three months of the year, surprising many international credit rating agencies and financial institutions.

Big names — IMF, Fitch, Moody's, and World Bank — previously sceptical about the government’s ability to avoid a downturn have now revised their outlook for Turkey. The rating agencies' new estimates are in line with the government-run Turkish Statistical Institute, which expects full-year growth at around 5 percent.

The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP), one of the highest in the region, comes at a difficult period for Ankara.

Turkey has been dealing with threats on multiple fronts from militant groups, including Daesh and PKK.

The country was rocked by an attempted coup in July 2016, which the government says was instigated by FETO, an elusive network led by Fetullah Gulen, a Turkish congregation leader who lives in the US.

The group is said to have penetrated various Turkish state organs. As the government tried to restore order, it sacked thousands of its employees suspected of being linked to FETO.

That crackdown on anti-state actors along with a referendum on shifting to a presidential system in April 2017 have been a subject of constant speculation in the international press.

Istanbul-based private equity Turkven’s Chief Executive Seymur Tari notes in an interview with the Financial Timesthat public relations play an important role in how Turkey is perceived abroad.

“From 2002 up to 2007 we had some good public relations. From 2008 to 2012, there was a big hype and everybody wanted to be here. From 2013 onwards, the PR turned negative.

"In reality, we were never as good or as bad as our PR.”

So what changed?

A timely government intervention backed by steps to boost consumer demand shored up confidence and investments, analysts say.

Government spending, for one, increased over the past year. Once such initiative was to subsidise the employment cost of newly-hired workers and young and female workers.

Consumer spending was also bolstered for a few months through various cuts in taxes on the purchase of real estate, appliances and furniture.

Banks were encouraged to lend to businesses through the creation of a credit guarantee fund of 285 billion lira ($70 billion). The scheme assured banks that if borrowers fell behind on repayments, the government would step in.

“In last two years, SMEs (small and medium-sized companies or KOBİs) have faced difficulty in borrowing from banks due to insufficient collateral,” an official of the BDDK, which oversees banks, tells TRT World.

The credit guarantee fund led to an increase in SME financing by 70 billion liras ($18 billion) in the first eight months of 2017, compared to 32 billion lira distributed in all of the previous year.

While the economy was getting negative reviews and credit downgrades, Turkish ministers insisted that economic indicators were not as bad as they appeared.

“We have made an extraordinary improvement if you compare the Turkish economy’s resilience against financial shocks in 1990s and the years after 2002,” Naci Agbal, the country’s finance minister, said at an economic summit last month.

He was referring to the economic reforms initiated by the governing AK Party after coming to power in 2002.

Turkey went through a severe economic crisis at turn of the century. Runaway inflation, bankruptcies in the financial system and growing foreign debt wreaked havoc for households and businesses.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, which was initially seen by critics as too religious in a secular country, initiated bold reforms.

Establishing a competitive exchange rate, strengthening banks and offering tax cuts to businesses in the Anatolian region with a newly-emerging conservative middle class helped slowly prop up the economy.

The country was spending 86 percent of tax revenue only on interest expense in 2001. In the words of Mehmet Simsek, the deputy prime minister, "So if this was a company, it was essentially bankrupt."