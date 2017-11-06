The consequences of the independence votes in Catalonia and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, held over a month ago, have evolved into a game of brinkmanship.

On Friday last week, Catalonia declared its independence, after the Spanish government triggered article 155 of the constitution, allowing the central government to impose direct rule on Catalonia, which has been an autonomous region since 1978.

In mid-October the military forces of the central government of Iraq retook Kirkuk from the Peshmerga forces. Kurdish aspirations for independence hinged on the city and its oil reserves, as it would have provided the economic resources for an economically self-sufficient entity.

As the 15th anniversary of the March 2003 Iraq war approaches events in Kirkuk are more important than ever, a reminder that post-Saddam Iraq continues to teeter on the edge of failure.

In pondering how this crisis emerged in Iraq, it is useful to compare why a similar crisis is occurring in Spain. Both the KRG and Catalonia have experienced past trauma in the guise of Saddam Hussein and General Francisco Franco. Independence in the minds of nationalists seeks to break with this past trauma.

Neither country has sought to come to terms with their past through a truth and reconciliation process. In Spain, the act of not dealing with the past was innocuously referred to as the “Pact of Forgetting” whereby the society never grappled with the horrors of the fascist period, no doubt contributing to current grievances.

Whereas Iraq is still a long way from grappling with its past amid the cycles of violence.

Comparing the Catalan and Kurdish referendums

I have been watching the events unfold in Iraq, my ancestral home, from Madrid, Spain, where I am on sabbatical. When I discuss with Spaniards the similarities between both countries with they ask me, “can the situations in Iraq and Spain be compared? Surely in Iraq it’s much worse.”

The referendums on independence were held in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq on September 25 and were followed shortly thereafter in Catalonia on October 1. The close timing naturally led to comparisons.

For instance political columnist Ishaan Tharoor of the Washington Post characterized both votes as “the point of no return.” Comparisons have been made by political scientists, such as Joseph S Nye and Ryan Griffiths, who deems the events as “The Age Of Secession.”

Griffiths’ coinage of an “age of secession” situates the two independence votes among other phenomena such as Brexit or the Scottish independence bid or the less well-known Flemish nationalism, as indicative of an existing wider trend. Unlike Brexit, Catalonia and the KRG are responding to a specific historical trauma, which both countries have yet to come to terms with. Kurdish desires for autonomy and statehood go back to the 1920s, when the British established the Iraq mandate whereas Catalonia sought the same during the 1936-1939 civil war.

The role of the past