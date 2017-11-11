Morocco and Tunisia booked their place in next year’s World Cup final in Russia.

In Abidjan on Saturday goals from defenders Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia handed Morocco a 2-0 away win over the Ivory Coast in their last World Cup qualifier.

Morocco needed only a draw in their last group game to finish top of the Group C standings in the African preliminaries, ahead of the Ivorians, who had to win to clinch a fourth successive World Cup finals appearance.

But after weathering an early storm, including a potential penalty call, Morocco scored two goals in the space of five minutes to put themselves on their way to the finals, in which they last appeared in 1998, in France.

Morocco completed the campaign without conceding a goal, finishing on 12 points, four ahead of the Ivorians. Gabon had seven and bottom-placed Mali five.

Goalless draw

Meanwhile in Tunis, Tunisia booked their place in next year's World Cup finals after securing a point from a goalless draw at home against neighbours Libya.