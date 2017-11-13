If there was ever a poignant moment where disinformation – commonly known as ‘fake news’ – is shaping the Middle East and may even be the precursor to war, it is with the Hariri debacle which media are playing out now.

That line which is blurred in nearly all newspapers in the region – between factual news and ‘news analysis’ – is being exploited by a new political elite forming in Saudi Arabia, which, led by a new King-in-waiting, is anxious to create chaos, hysteria and tension in Lebanon, as a distraction to a calamity unfolding in Riyadh itself.

Is Hariri being held against his will by the Saudis? Did Lebanon declare war on Saudi Arabia? Is Saudi Arabia preparing an attack on Lebanon, via its new ally in the region, Israel? Or even did Hariri really fear for his life in Lebanon?

Only one of these four ideas is close to the truth, but can you guess which one?

These are some of the most recent ‘reports’ by a cabal of respected media titles, which are entirely baseless and usually created by Saudi-supporting media in the region, which accounts for well over 90 percent of media [if !supportAnnotations][endif]in the peninsula – and is duty bound to puff up an allusion about what Hariri’s resignation is really about.

According to a recent report[endif] by Wikileaks , Saudi Arabia’s hold on media in the region is both extraordinary in its control and subtle manipulation, and breathtakingly ubiquitous in its reach. Hardly any media organisations are free from Riyadh’s grasp. And it shows.

Worse, is the rumour mill which feeds lazy, armchair journalists who are under pressure from their own cash-strapped outfits to create great stories about the Middle East.

The New York Times using the headline ‘raising fears of war’ after both Saudi and Kuwaiti citizens are told to leave Lebanon, is both irresponsible and faintly preposterous.

The new Saudi Crown Prince is clearing out his backyard of any potential opponents he may face in a tawdry purge which has also netted Hariri – due to the Lebanese PM’s links with many of those arrested.

But for Mohamed Bin Salman, it is a double whammy in detaining Hariri in that it helps MBS begin a new campaign against Iran – using Lebanon as a staging post. The ruse is simply to manufacture a crisis which isn’t really there in the first place, but which nonetheless suits Saudi interests in destabilizing Lebanon – to both garner a contingent level of self respect (after losing so much geopolitical ground in both Syria and Yemen) and to try and create a new crisis within Lebanon to give Iran and Hezbollah a headache; no one is holding their breath for Hezbollah to remove itself from the Council of Ministers, although certainly Riyadh would hope this would come about.

The truth is that following Saudi Arabia’s failed intervention policies in Syria, Hezbollah and Iran have grown in strength and prominence. And the Saudis are not coping well with this new phenomenon, which they only have themselves to blame for; and so, just like Qatar’s own media was hacked and fake stories were planted about its Emir – to justify an ill-conceived Saudi plan to destabilise Qatar – so too we are witnessing the same in Lebanon.

The difference is that in Lebanon they don’t need to hack or plant any stories. Lebanon’s own pay-as-you-go media will happily set the stage, call up the actors and arrange the whole Truman Show.

Over the weekend, Lebanon was gripped by a live interview with Hariri who said he was both coming back to Lebanon and reversing the decision to resign was not out of the question. But when you see that the interview was with a TV network that he owns and that the questions were almost certainly shared with him before airing, it’s hard to see the broadcast objectively. Many Lebanese people took to twitter to point out the camera picking up a man holding up message boards to Hariri during the live interview.