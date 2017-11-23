"Right now we have no water," an asylum seeker in the Manus Island centre said in a mobile telephone message to Reuters.

"I came back to my room and they took my laptop and money and cigarettes."

Papua New Guinean police cleared the remaining asylum-seekers from Australia-run Manus Island complex on Friday, ending a three-week protest which started with some 600 men surviving on rainwater and smuggled food and supplies.

Why are there asylum seekers on Manus Island?

For four years, Australia paid Papua New Guinea, its nearest neighbour, and the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru to house asylum seekers who attempt to reach the Australian coast by boat. They are Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, Afghans, Iranians, Sri Lankans, Pakistanis and other nationalities.

Australia has recognised that many of the asylum seekers are refugees who cannot return to their homelands.

But it refuses to resettle anyone who tried to reach the country by boat in a policy it credits with dissuading such dangerous ocean crossings. Some whose refugee claims were denied have been forcibly sent home.

The asylum seekers that are sent to the Manus Island centre are required to wait until their asylum and resettlement claims are processed – something that can take years.

So far, no "boat person" detained on Manus Island or Nauru has been resettled in Australia.

How did this policy come about?

The detention centres are part of Operation Sovereign Borders which was established by former conservative prime minister Tony Abbott in 2013.

It is the latest incarnation of the 'Pacific Solution', devised by the-then prime minister John Howard in 2001 which allowed Australia to process 'boat people' offshore in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

The Australian government argues the stance stops people from risking their lives at sea and breaks the people-smuggling model.

Why are they shutting these camps down?

Last year, PNG's High Court ruled that the Manus Island centre was illegal, resulting in the closure of the camp.

The relocation of the men was designed to give the United States time to complete vetting of candidates as part of a refugee swap deal that Australia hopes will see it no longer responsible for the detention of nearly 1,400 asylum seekers who have been classified as refugees.

Those not accepted by the United States would likely be resettled in PNG or in another developing country, dashing hopes of coming to Australia.