On June 2, 2016, the German parliament voted in favour of a resolution which declared the incidents concerning Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915 a "genocide." Turkey, which was born out of ashes of the Ottoman Empire after its collapse in 1923, wasted no time in recalling its ambassador from Berlin.

It is not the first time that Turkey has been at odds with another country over this issue. So far, 27 countries around the world have officially recognised the incidents as "genocide," as well as the European Parliament. They claim around 1.5 million Armenians died in 1915 during mass deportations from territories now within Turkey's eastern borders.

Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Slovakia and Switzerland have even gone as far as criminalising the denial of the Armenian "genocide," even though the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) last year ruled that Dogu Perincek, who was sentenced for denying the "genocide" by a Swiss court in 2007, had his right to freedom of speech violated.

Turkey, on the other hand, says that around 300,000 to 500,000 Armenians died during the deportations, and despite expressing regret over the incidents, has stopped short of acknowledging the event as a genocide.

The events happened in the context of World War I, during which the Russian Empire was supporting ethnic Armenians in an uprising against the Ottomans. Many Turks were also killed during the uprisings, with some arguing that it was the Turks who were the real victims of the incident.

However, in reality, the term "genocide" had not even been coined at the time. It is true that mass killings have been taking place throughout history, but it wasn't until after World War II that a word describing such atrocities was officially incorporated into legal language.

Wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, when describing German massacres of Russians in 1941, called the atrocities a "crime without a name."

In fact, before World War II and the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, the absence of international law meant there were no measures in place to recognise the initiation of genocide, nor were there any means of prevention or punishment. Tragic as it was, the mass death of civilians was in the past merely considered to be an unfortunate but natural outcome of war.

Pretty much every nation around the world, therefore, has committed such heinous acts at some point in their history. The ethnic cleansing of Native Americans and Australian Aborigines are just two examples of genocide that are still fresh in human memory, long before the act became a crime.

That begs the question...can an act be considered a crime if it was committed before it was criminalised?

Experts Frank Chalk and Kurt Jonassohn in their book The History and Sociology of Genocide (1990) argue genocide was not defined in the 20th century and stems back to antiquity. Others like Leo Kuper and Rudolph Joseph Rummel, however, focus entirely on the 20th century, while some limit their research to the post-World War II period.

The massacres witnessed during World War II were unlike anything else in history.

It was particularly the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during this period that led Polish-Jewish lawyer Raphael Lemkin to coin the term in 1944 to describe the "coordinated plan of different actions aiming at the destruction of essential foundations of the life of national groups, with the aim of annihilating the groups themselves."

Finally, on December 9, 1948, the United Nations passed the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, establishing genocide as an international crime.

According to Article 2 of the Convention, genocide refers to intentionally seeking to destroy "in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group" through the following acts: killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group's entire or partial physical destruction, imposing measures intended to prevent births, and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Among scholars, many other terms have been coined to describe certain components of genocide.