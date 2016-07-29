BuzzFeed News along with other Turkish media outlets are in possession of a draft indictment which was found at Turkish prosecutor Mehmet Sel's office.

The prosecutor was fired from his job and arrested for having strong ties to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) as it is referred to in Turkey.

This organisation, led by Fethullah Gulen who currently resides in the US, are blamed for orchestrating and financing the failed coup on July 15.

Many members of the judiciary have met the same fate as Sel after evidence found in their possession led them to being fired, arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit a coup.

The 3.5 page document, which contains some high profile names, is being used to confirm reports the coup was carried out because the plotters alleged that Turkey was reconciling peace with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation within Turkey, and by the United States and many of its western allies.

The document reveals that the coup plotters intended to take Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and other top ranking officials to court over their six year attempt to make peace with the Kurds.

According to BuzzFeed News, the draft indictment contained remarks like:

BuzzFeed News spoke to government officials who've verified the authenticity of the document and said it was dated this year.

Government officials are currently gathering evidence to extradite Gulen from the US.

Gulen, has been living in the US in self-imposed exile since 1999.