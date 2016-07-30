A napalm bomb does not kill instantly. It is more of an incendiary device designed to trigger a firestorm, with its gelling agent sticking to a victim's skin until it peels off.

That feeling of excruciating pain and helplessness was captured by photographer Nick Ut in an image that came to define the Vietnam War.

The photograph, known as 'Napalm girl', showed a 9-year-old girl flailing her arms in agony as a napalm strike destroyed her village and seared her back. The picture, taken on June 8, 1972, would shock the world and, as many believe, hasten the end of the war six months later.

Forty-three years later, on September 2, the world would pause once again, albeit momentarily, as images of the lifeless body of a three-year-old Syrian boy, Alan Kurdi, washed up on a beach near Bodrum, Turkey, circulated.

The boy, his brother and their mother drowned while attempting to reach the Greek islands.

The picture of Alan would put a spotlight on the war in Syria and the refugee crisis. It would also force debate over border controls around the world and mobilise support for refugees.

The war that started in Syria in 2011 is ongoing, and a part of the global sentiment is now staunchly against refugees. In the digital age, perceptions change in seconds and the world has consumed millions of images since Nilufer Demir's haunting image of Alan.

So the first question I pose to photojournalist Nicole Tung is just that: In the world of augmented reality and an unending stream of data, do photographs still resonate? Can they still stop wars?

"Bluntly, I don't think images of war can stop a conflict. I think they have the ability to inch some on-the-ground changes, but usually those are minimal changes, or they can help change policy for the better," Tung, who has covered the brutal war in Syria along with the uprising in Libya, tells TRT World.

At 28, Tung is already a veteran in that she has witnessed and captured some of the most defining events of the modern era. From the sense of ever-present danger on the streets of Aleppo to the feeling of almost being there amid the crumbling structures of Sirte, her photographs maintain the detachment of classic war photography.

And that's what the role of a photojournalist is, when I ask her yet again whether her craft can still maintain a place in a world of instaphotos and citizen journalists.

"Citizen journalists tend to look at the small-scale issues whilst photojournalists must give a situation context, and as much as possible, objectivity. Many citizen journalists tend to veer towards activism - this is not the job of a photojournalist," says Tung, whose cites the master of black and white photography Josef Koudelka and Alex Majoli as inspirations.

Tung, a multi-award winner, spent a year and half in Syria from early 2012 to mid 2013, a period which saw some of the most intense fighting after pro-democracy protests in 2011 plunged the country into all-out civil war.

There was very little foreign coverage of the events after the deaths of Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik in Homs and having "little coverage meant little balance in the reporting and even less understanding in the international community" as to what the situation was like on the ground.

But what pushed her to go deeper into Syria at a time when the international press was mostly exiting? Tung was just 25, and the Committee to Protect Journalists would go on to rank the country the most dangerous for journalists.

"Yes, I was 25 when I first went in to Syria. I had already gained a lot of experience working in Libya, and I felt that it was important to cover this story - in a way, I felt I had a responsibility to do so.

"I think that each time you go into a new place, or especially a dangerous one, you are testing yourself a bit. I had already seen what war did to families and communities in Libya; going in to Syria was not because I wanted an adventure so to speak. I hoped that the images I shot would reveal what was happening to the most vulnerable people within the population because civilians were bearing the brunt of an increasingly brutal conflict."

The American photographer, who was born and raised in Hong Kong, initially experienced the legendary hospitality of the Syrians as civilians and fighters both welcomed the international community with the hopes that their struggle would find a bigger stage. But soon, as her images demonstrate, the people would become resigned to their fate.