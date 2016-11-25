Athens - Three years ago, the Taliban shot an officer of the Afghan intelligence agency in Kapisa, in northeastern Afghanistan.

The armed group often targets government workers, but this killing was different.

It led the officer's three remaining family members, his two sons and a daughter-in-law, on a journey across two continents.

Soon after his father's assassination, Ezmarai, 24, realised that his entire family had been added to a Taliban hit list. They came under direct attack at least two more times over the next two years.

First, Ezmarai's 15-year-old brother was shot at, but was unhurt. Then their car came under Taliban fire.

"We've all become targets," Nadia, Ezmarai's 22-year-old wife, recalled in a hushed tone.

Late last spring, after gathering the nearly 5,000 euro for the trip, they decided to leave everything behind, including their home and the family's land, for a chance at safety in Europe.

By the time they were crammed into a boat on the Aegean coast last May, they had a new reason to seek asylum in the European Union: Nadia was pregnant with their first child.

As the inflatable boat — teeming with fellow refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria — rocked in the darkness of the night, they prayed that in Europe, their baby would see a better life, free from war.

But life in Europe has not turned out as they had envisioned.

With European nations having closed their borders even before the couple arrived in Greece, they have found themselves stuck living in the military-run Schisto refugee camp, 15 kilometres from the Port of Piraeus.

Their son, Amir, has spent his first six months of life in a tent.

For basic supplies, the couple must make daily treks to central Athens.

There, they line up with hundreds of other men, women and children from Afghanistan, Syria and Iran, to collect milk, diapers, toothbrushes and second-hand clothing at the Salvation Army Day Centre, an NGO that provides aid and assistance to refugees in the Greek capital.

On a chilly Monday morning earlier this month, they once again boarded the bus to the centre. Only this time they didn't gather supplies. As the crowds mill about, asking for everything from baby bottles to size 42 sneakers, the couple waited patiently in a corner.

When the room finally quiets, Ezmarai and Nadia were approached by a representative of the International Organisation for Migration.

The representative asked them what they need.

Their response was simple: "We're here to be deported."

It's a request that startled the IOM representative.

"We can only assist your voluntary return if you can assure that you will be safe in Afghanistan," the representative told them several times.

The truth is, they wouldn't be safe, but they have resigned themselves to the reality.

They felt they had "no other choice," the family told TRT World afterwards. Thus began a long process.

Stranded in Greece

Last spring, husband and wife, with Ezmarai's teenage brother at their side, set out on the route taken by more than 45,000 Afghan refugees so far this year, only to end up stranded in Greece.

Most refugees see Greece, which is still reeling from a seriesof austerity measures and a 24 per cent unemployment rate,as little more than a stopover point from which a smuggler can take them further into Europe.

The European Union, however, has a different vision. Over the last year-and-a-half, the 28-nation body has enacted a series of policies that has made certain Greece will be the final border for refugees.

In order to ensure this, the EU and international NGOs have provided Athens more than 700 million euroto contain the refugees within the confines of their country.

It's a policy the bloc sees as a deterrent to a repeat of the so-called "refugee crisis" of 2015, when more than a million refugees â mostly Syrians and Afghans â crossed into Europe.

Sleeping in tents

It's been eight months since Ezmarai and Nadia have been in Athens and the conditions in the refugee settlements, funded largely by EU money, have already left them dejected.