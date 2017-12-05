Three men were charged on Tuesday with the murder of campaigning Maltese journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, killed in a car bombing on the Mediterranean island on October 16.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was one of Malta's most prominent public figures, thanks to a widely read blog she used to expose crime and corruption on the small but economically booming nation.

The three men charged with her murder pleaded not guilty in court in Valletta.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, aged 55 and 53 respectively, and Vincent Muscat, 55, were charged with manufacturing the bomb, with killing the journalist, with taking part in organised crime, as well as possession of explosives.

The three sat motionless in the dock with their heads lowered before Magistrate Neville Camilleri. They will be kept in jail.