In pictures: what happened after Trump's announcement on Jerusalem
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: what happened after Trump's announcement on JerusalemUS President's announcement on Jerusalem on Wednesday angered Palestinians, who see the city as their future capital, drawing condemnation from the Muslim world and Western allies.
A protester holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2017. / Reuters
December 7, 2017

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Muslim world and Western allies alike.

He announced that his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem – home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions – is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

His announcement was followed all around the world.

Palestinians called a general strike and midday rallies to protest the move.

The Palestinian education ministry declared a day off on Thursday and urged teachers as well as high school and university students to take part in the planned rallies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian areas in Jerusalem.

Recommended

Palestinians took the streets in cities inside Gaza as well as in other Palestinian Territories. 

Thousands rallied, some chanting, "Death to America! Death to the fool Trump!" and burning tyres. 

The Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City after Trump's announcement.

In response to the US move, Hamas urged Palestinians on Thursday to abandon peace efforts and launch a new uprising against Israel.

After Haniya's call for intifada, security measures have been tightened at the US missions in Jordan's Amman and Turkey's Istanbul.

The UN Security Council is expected to meet on Friday in emergency session to discuss Trump's decision, the council's leadership announced on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza