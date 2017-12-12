MUMBAI, India — Vishal Kumar Jain slid his fingertips along the edges of a crisp 500 rupee ($8) note, a pale grey 150 by 66mm piece of paper. He then ran his hands around a 20-rupee note (0.31 US cents), a 147mm by 63mm orange bill.

“Do you see the difference?” he asked. “Can you make it out? Imagine you get a single note, how can a blind person identify which it is?”

Jain, 31, who lost his vision as a teenager, sat in his apartment trying to figure out how to recognise the newly issued banknotes. He faced similar difficulty when it came to dealing with the coins. “Is that the old two rupees coin?” he asked when one was handed to him.

“Really?” He half chuckled, seemingly surprised that there was more confusion possible than he had previously anticipated. The government introduced a new 10 rupee coin, whose smooth edges nearly replicate the shape and girth of the existing one and two rupees coins. Earlier, 10 paise (cents), 20 paise and 50 paise coins—which have been discontinued for several years now—had differently shaped edges.

Between the old 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes, there was a discernible size difference of 10mm or more either by length or width, a distinction that helped most of India's blind population transact with cash.

But in the fall of 2016, the Indian government banned 500 rupee bills and introduced higher denomination banknotes in the market. For India’s blind or low-vision population, the move affected their mobility.

“Everything I do, I do on my own,” said Jain.“But this has caused unnecessary hassle. Ideally I shouldn’t have to think of all these things.”

The government has described the move as "demonetisation," positioning it as a deterrent to corruption and "black money." A few months later, it introduced several bills in smaller dimensions and colourful designs, including the brand new 500 rupee notes.

Though demonetisation was officially celebrated as a success, experts have argued that it has damaged the economy and affected livelihoods. And India’s blind population is among the silent victims. The new banknotes have not only caused confusion among them, but also triggered insecurity and a feeling of lost self-sufficiency.

Blind people say that the unique tactile embossing the government has designed into the notes, can barely be felt after a while.

“The earlier Indian currency was brilliant,” said Sam Taraporevala, the director at the Xavier's Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged in Mumbai. “But after demonetisation, it has been a mess. I have not found a single blind person who says it is working.”

Jain, who heads the Blind Graduates Forum of India, has been in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, for the past few months. At a meeting with officials in September the group had suggested a slew of measures, including withdrawing some of the new notes. “The cost of blind individuals losing livelihoods… their safety and independence, is economically much higher and socially immeasurable than the cost of withdrawing inaccessible notes and coins,” said their submission. They had previously also sent a representation to the finance minister and prime ministers' offices.

Last year, before demonetisation was announced by stealth, the National Association for the Blind (NAB), a Mumbai-based institution, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking special distinguishing features on both currency notes and coins.