In Pictures: California wildfires continue to rage
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In Pictures: California wildfires continue to rageThe Thomas fire, which broke out in the western US state on December 4 has since travelled 43 kilometres and become the fifth-largest blaze in California's history.
In this early morning December 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters working on structure protection, keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria, California. / AP
December 13, 2017

Out-of-control California wildfires that have destroyed nearly 700 homes crept closer to the upscale hillside community of Montecito on Tuesday despite calmer winds that slowed its progress.

One of the several fires, the Thomas fire, which broke out in the western US state on December 4 near the community of Ojai, has since traveled 43 kilometres (26 miles) to become the fifth-largest blaze in state history. 

Officials said that while the conflagration charred another 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) overnight, a break in the hot, dry Santa Ana winds on Tuesday sapped its forward momentum and allowed crews to prevent further damage to homes.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza