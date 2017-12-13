In 2012, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) was fined $1 billion for violating the United States’ sanctions against Iran.

For ten years the executives of the UK-based bank carried out thousands of transactions worth $250 billion on behalf of Iranian companies and concealed them from the US.

The indictment brought in by the US authorities later revealed how the bank manipulated its books to hide the source of funds. But it was the crass quote from a senior bank executive that became the main highlight of SCB's case.

“You f***ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of the world, that we are not going to deal with Iranians?” This was a SCB’s group director reprimanding a junior officer who had red flagged the Iranian transactions.

The name of the director was never officially disclosed. Other than imposing penalties, no one was charged and no one was sent to jail.

Over the years the list of banks which circumvented the sanctions grew. So did the size of the penalties. Among them were HSBC, ING and the French bank BNP Paribas, which was slapped with the largest-ever fine of $8.9 billion.

Most of these and other violators of US laws walked away after paying a penalty. There was rarely a criminal conviction — at least not of someone who wasn’t a US citizen.

Yet, something unusual is happening with an executive of Turkish state-run bank, Halkbank. Mehmet Hakan Atilla has been arrested for violating the US sanctions on Iran.

He is accused of helping Turkish-Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab move Iranian money.

Zarrab, on the other hand, has turned into a witness against Atilla and eight others, including Turkey’s former economy minister Mehmet Zafer Caglayan.

These proceedings, which have taken a political turn, are adding strain to already fraught diplomatic relations between the US and Turkey, two NATO allies.

With the US or against the US

“I can’t remember any example of such a case,” says Harsh Pant, a professor of international relations at King’s College London.

Pant says that bankers and politicians from other countries aren't usually prosecuted in the US for violating its sanctions.

Before the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers — the US, UK, Russia, France, China and Germany — to ease the sanctions, Iran faced economic curbs for more than two decades.

Those imposed by the United Nations were followed by most countries. But as the US tried to enforce its own bilateral restrictions on international trade and finance, several countries differed.

Pant says the problem arose when the US singlehandedly asserted sanctions based on its domestic politics.

Technically, US foreign policy measures, such as economic sanctions, are not obligatory for other countries, but because of the US's strong influence in the financial world, many nations tend to follow its line.

Every dollar-denominated transaction, be it a payment for imported oil, or remittance being sent home from another country, has to go through New York’s dollar clearing system.

It is for this reason that many of the international banks have offices in New York. Those that do not have their own clearing offices, such as Halkbank, rely on others, known as corresponding banks, to perform this function.

The United States made it difficult for Iran to buy and sell goods in international trade by blocking it from the US clearing system in February 2012.

A few months later it forced the Belgium-based SWIFT bank message system to do the same. Afterward, Iran was not even able to convert payments to euros.

This did help the US achieve the purpose of putting pressure on the Iranian economy over its disputed nuclear programme. It did not, however, stop the Islamic country from reverting to using gold as currency.

One of the world’s biggest producers of oil and gas, Iran wasn’t going down without a fight. And it had big customers who depended on it to meet their energy needs.

“India is a major Iranian oil importer, and the two trading partners took steps to implement an oil-for-gold swap, whereby India would buy gold on global markets and swap it with Iran for oil shipments,” writes James Rickards in his book “The Death of Money”.

“In turn, Iran could swap the gold with Russia or China for food or manufactured goods.”

Turkey, which imports oil and gas from neighbouring Iran, also had no choice but to trade in gold.

Iran also used other alternatives such as selling oil on credit to circumvent the restrictions. It took payments in the local currency of its trading partner and used that to buy goods on the international market.

This is how it worked.

“Iran could ship oil to India and receive Indian rupees deposited for its account in Indian banks. The use of those rupees by Iran is limited to purchases in India itself, but Indian agents can quickly adapt to import Western goods with dollars and sell them to Iranians for rupees, at high markups to compensate for the time and trouble of re-exporting the Indian imports,” writes Rickards.

Such a system inevitably caused disputes over size of payments.