Air strikes by the US-led opposition coalition in Syria killed 23 civilians on Wednesday in a Daesh-held village in eastern Deir Ezzor province, the war monitor said.

"At least 23 civilians, among them eight children and six women, were killed Wednesday before dawn by air strikes carried out by the US-led coalition, targeting a village controlled by Daesh on the eastern banks of the Euphrates river," UK-based SOHR said.

The war monitor, which gathers eye-witness reports from the ground, said the civilians were hiding inside a house and were all members of the same family.

US-backed forces are currently battling to capture the last scraps of Daesh-controlled territory in the area and on Tuesday took a village adjacent to the one that was hit, the monitor said.

A US military spokesman said a detailed assessment of the allegation of civilian casualties would be made but said the coalition strikes "only valid military targets."

"We apply rigorous standards to our targeting process and take extraordinary efforts to protect non-combatants," US Army Colonel Ryan Dillon said.

Dillon also said on Wednesday that the coalition cleared six kilometres (four miles) of territory along the eastern bank of Euphrates river over the past day.