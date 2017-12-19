A week after the eighth round of UN-backed Geneva talks for a political solution to the Syrian war, parties to the conflict will gather on Thursday for the latest round of Astana talks.

The nearly seven-year conflict has left more than 340,000 people dead and has displaced millions of others. The fighting in Syria has now been contained to a few pockets, primarily in Hama and Eastern Ghouta. Regime-backer Moscow has ordered a “significant part” of the Russian military contingent to pull out of Syria.

Although the participating parties have expressed their desire to move from a military solution to a political one, the rival sides did not meet face-to-face for negotiations in Geneva last week during the latest round of talks. The regime's delegation left the city, with plans to return later, while France accused it of obstructing the peace talks.

The Astana talks, spearheaded by Russia, Turkey and Iran, originally convened in an effort to complement the Geneva processes. It succeeded mostly in establishing de-escalation zones and ceasefires. However, the continuous failure of the UN-led Syria peace talks has cast doubt over United Nations' efforts to mediate a solution to the country's devastating war. Meanwhile, regime backer Russia has emerged as a key deal-maker in the war-torn country.

Putin’s Syria preferences

Bolstered by Russia's intervention in 2015, Damascus has retaken large swathes of opposition-held territory. Moscow also used this opportunity to advance its own interests in the region, by playing a delicate balancing game with various, sometimes opposing, groups in Syria. Russia has tried to maintain the upper hand in negotiations, and prevent other powers, especially the United States, from having far-reaching influence in the country.

The Astana talks, the first successful effort at de-escalating the conflict in Syria, is one channel through which Russia has maintained its leading position in a possible transition period in Syria. Moscow also continues to push for political solutions through its own channels, such as the planned Syrian National Dialogue Congress to take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in early 2018.

Despite these efforts, the Syrian opposition, the European countries and the US, maintain that Geneva is the only legitimate channel for political transition negotiations, and that the Astana process is a complementary one.

Before the Geneva talks, Nasr al Hariri, the chief negotiator for the opposition, said the Swiss city remained "the only place to reach a political solution," but warned that with international institutions "held hostage" by the regime and its backers, another round of talks would probably be fruitless.

With the Geneva talks ending in failure for the eighth time, various parties are looking to the negotiations in Astana for the possibility of more concrete steps.

The agenda is expected to include talks on a prisoner exchange, the exchange of the bodies of those killed, regulation for searches of the missing, continued operations for the de-escalation zones and humanitarian de-mining, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Trump’s Assad policy

Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, numerous diplomatic attempts to end the conflict have failed, mainly over the issue of the future of regime leader Bashar al Assad.