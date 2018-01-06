Philippe Coutinho finally got his wish on Saturday when Barcelona agreed to sign the Brazilian star from Liverpool for $192 million in the third most expensive deal of all time.

"Barcelona and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The player will sign a contract for the rest of the season and five more years with a release clause of 400 million euros ($481 million)," said a Barcelona statement.

The deal for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder will be the third biggest in football after the 222 million euros ($267 million) Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Brazilian star Neymar last year and the 120 million euros ($144 million) that Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG from Monaco once the French player's loan period with the Ligue 1 champions is completed.

"It is with great reluctance that we — as a team and club — prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website.

"It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen."