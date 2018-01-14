POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Footballer Kalou's foundation saves lives in Ivory Coast
Ivorian footballer Salomon Kalou is famous for playing at some of Europe's biggest clubs. Besides his successful career, he built a foundation to help orphaned children and also patients who are suffering from kidney failure.
Footballer Kalou's foundation saves lives in Ivory Coast
Chelsea's Salomon Kalou celebrates after scoring during their Premier League football match against Bolton Wanderers in Bolton, northern England on October 7, 2007. / Reuters Archive
January 14, 2018

Former Chelsea star and Ivorian footballer Salomon Kalou built a foundation in his home country to give orphans and patients suffering from kidney failures a new shot at life.

Since 2010, the  foundation has worked to help orphaned children living in a centre in Grand-Bassam with the hope that the star will inspire them to dream big. 

The foundation also built a dialysis centre in the country's second largest city, Bouake, to offer an affordable treatment for people suffering from kidney failure.

Thanks to the centre, patients don't have to travel hundreds of kilometres to the capital Abidjan to get treatment.

Recommended

"It's a huge help for us because this costs around three Dollars, while the minimum in the private sector is around one hundred and ten dollars. It's a huge difference so it's really helpful, "a dialysis patient, David Datcha said. 

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'