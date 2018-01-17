Atnafu Brhane gets the shivers when he smells old wood. It reminds him of the odour of Ethiopia's Maekelawi Police Station where he was tortured repeatedly over the course of the three months he was imprisoned there.

“I used to pass through that area, I never imagined the things they did to me would happen to me in that place,” says Brhane. He was imprisoned at Maekelawi in April 2014 with five other colleagues from the Zone 9 blogging collective, a platform that offers an alternative take on Ethiopian politics. In the months leading up to Brhane's arrest, the collective started a social media campaign calling on the government to respect the constitution.

The ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition is led by Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and has been in power since 1991, much to the dismay of the opposition. The government has been accused of reneging on promises to deliver multi-party elections and cracking down on dissidents.

The cost for activists, journalists and opposition politicians has been brutal – it is estimated that hundreds of people have been killed and thousands languish in prisons. The state has imprisoned around 1,000 political prisoners under Ethiopia’s 2009 Anti-Terrorism Proclamation.

Conditions for inmates at Maekelawi – documented by various rights groups – are said to range from ill-treatment to torture. Ethiopia however, denies holding any political prisoners despite former detainees and human rights organisations saying otherwise.

The notorious Maekelawi prison was now closing, the prime minister announced on January 3. The unexpected move to shut down the prison that was initially heralded by the international community came with a caveat. Some of the prisoners would be moved to another detention centre.

Desalegn was initially quoted as saying all political prisoners would be released. However, a day later, on January 4, his office walked his statement back and said only some would be released.

In the weeks since, 528 people have had their charges dropped by the attorney general's office – one of them being prominent Ethiopian opposition leader, Merera Gudina. More prisoners are expected to have their charges dropped in the ensuing weeks.

“The ‘how’ is very important because in the past Ethiopia has released political prisoners at politically opportune moments but they have asked them to sign a pledge of some sort to sign a paper that asked the prisoners to own their mistakes or crimes or express regret,” Mohammed Ademo, the editor of Opride, an online publication that documents Ethiopian news, told TRT World.

The ‘Siberia’ of Ethiopia

Maekelawi, nestled in the heart of the capital Addis Ababa, was where the country’s political prisoners were first taken to. The guards subjected the inmates to sexual abuse, torture and degrading living conditions in an attempt to extract information or even a false confession, Human Rights Watch reported in 2013. Access to food, water and light was also used to coerce or reward.

"Conditions are particularly harsh in the detention blocks known by detainees as Chalama Bet (dark house in Amharic) and Tawla Bet (wooden house). In Chalama Bet detainees have limited access to daylight, to a toilet, and are on occasion in solitary confinement. In Tawla Bet access to the courtyard is restricted and the cells were infested with fleas," the Human Rights Watch report said.

“Maekelawi has a room that is called Siberia because it is very cold. They put me in that cell for three months. They interrogated me for eight hours a day,” Brhane told TRT World.

Brhane was arrested on an otherwise sunny Friday under Ethiopia’s 2009 Anti-Terrorism Proclamation for allegedly receiving training to carry out terrorist attacks.

"They put us in a police station then took me to my house, searched everything in my house. They searched through all my notebooks, magazine and books. They found a booklet called digital security."

That was all the ammunition they needed. From then on, Brhane was denied access to a lawyer for a month and subjected to abuse – a move he says is a "grave violation of the constitution."

“Some of my friends ... there were two female colleagues. What did [the Maekelawi guards] did to them is really disgusting. They did that to them because of their gender, they used to interrogate them while they are naked.”

What Brhane witnessed was torture; the men were not spared either. He reports guards placing bottles filled with water on prisoners' genitals, causing immense pain while urinating. In other instances, the damage from the torture was permanent. One of Brhane’s Zone 9 colleagues, Abel Wabella, lost hearing in his right ear as a result of torture.

"A growing legitimacy crisis'

Many of those in detention are there because of their support for Oromo and Amhara ethnicities, imprisoned for opposing government measures that marginalise these communities.

Although the EPRDF is a coalition, it is dominated by the TPLF, a party hailing from the Tigray region. The Tigrayan population make up 6.2 percent of Ethiopia’s ethnicities and yet, the coalition has pushed aside the interests of Ethiopia’s other ethnic groups.