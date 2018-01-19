Anti-Trump sentiment, from the satirical to the angry, has appeared in music, cartoons and painting across all corners of the globe.

While decisions and statements of the US President Donald Trump have been cheered or protested and scrutinised around the world, Trump has also been providing plenty of inspiration for a generation of creative artists.

Rapper Eminem called Trump a racist, and asked fans not to support him.

His 2017 album Revival, contains frequent references to the US president.

In light of Trump's promise to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, Mexican artist Bosco Sodi who created a hand-made wall in New York's Washington Square Park said "it aims to show a civic and social act, that when people come together, they can destroy whatever wall - be it mental, political, psychological, or physical."