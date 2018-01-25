A Brazilian appellate court delivered a big blow to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, unanimously upholding his graft conviction and even adding years to his prison sentence in a ruling that could keep him out of the October presidential election for which he has been leading in the polls.

The decision was the latest legal setback for da Silva, who was wildly popular as president in 2003-2010 but has since been dogged by corruption allegations amid a mushrooming graft scandal that has taken down top politicians and business executives in Latin America's largest nation.

While da Silva has several avenues to still get on the October ballot — and his lawyers have indicated they will appeal any setback — the ruling further complicates a political comeback. Many argue that sidelining him could anger millions of his supporters and shake the country's political stability.

A three-judge panel spent the morning hearing arguments from both sides over da Silva's conviction on corruption and money launder charges alleging that he took a payoff from a construction company in return for contracts.

Judge Joao Pedro Gebran Neto was the first to vote. He went beyond the original conviction, saying that jail time should be 12 years and one month, an increase of more than two years from the sentence levied in July.

"I consider the culpability in the case extremely high," said Gebran Neto. "This is about a former president and a corruption scheme that prevailed for years."

Judges agree

The following two judges agreed on all counts.

"Nobody can be absolved just because he's powerful," said Judge Leandro Paulen, referring to da Silva's large following.

"The evidence has stood up to criticism, confrontation and counterpoint," said Judge Victor dos Santos Laus, adding: "The accusation is proven."

While da Silva faces corruption charges in six more cases, the 72-year-old has been leading preference polls for October's race.

His Workers' Party called the decision a "farce" and defiantly declared it would proceed with its plan to register da Silva as its presidential candidate in August.

"We will fight in defense of democracy in all forums, in the judiciary and mainly on the streets," party chairwoman Gleisi Hoffmann said in a statement. "If some think the story ends with today's decision, they are very wrong because we do not surrender before injustice."

Tensions high

With tensions high, authorities closed streets around the courthouse in the southern city of Porto Alegre as the hearing opened. Helicopters hovered above, police patrolled on horses and sharpshooters stood on rooftops.

The case was so closely watched that in the afternoon Brazil took over much of Twitter: Three of the top 10 topics trending worldwide were about the case.

The top trending topic was the hashtag "MoluscoNaCadeia," or "MolluskInJail" — a play on the fact that da Silva is universally known as "Lula," which is a common nickname for Luiz but also means squid in Portuguese.

In this deeply polarized, continent-sized nation, the case is part of a larger narrative, with supporters and detractors of da Silva offering their own interpretations. Da Silva and his supporters say it and the other corruption cases are an attempt to keep him from returning to office. They argue it's part of a conspiracy by Brazil's elite seeking to keep out a president like da Silva who focuses on the poor and levels the playing field in one of the world's most unequal nations.