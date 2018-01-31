Syria’s seven years of war have seen international talks in the Kazakh capital Astana and in Switzerland's Geneva, aiming for a peaceful transition period for the country. In the meantime, Russia has intervened in Syria, and with its military support, the regime could reclaim half of the country back from the opposition groups.

With the influence it has with the regime and its power on the ground, Moscow has launched a new platform, called the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, to discuss the future of Syria. But it's been a challenge bringing the opposition and the regime together.

Here’s what you need to know about the meeting:

What is the importance of the Sochi meeting?

This is the third attempt for talks after the Syrian regime responded to opposition in the country with overwhelming military force in 2011. This round is being organised by Russia, one of the main players in the Syrian war. Moscow gave the Syrian regime limited support since 2011, but then intervened in the country in 2015—pushing Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad to consolidate his position in the country. Previous peace talks were aimed at ending confrontations between the opposition and the regime, which are still ongoing.

Talks in Sochi were supposed to focus mainly on Syria's future and a possible constitution. Russia wants to be the dominant player in the decision making process. Western countries, on the other hand, have called for Sochi to be complementary to the UN-sponsored talks in Geneva.

The most important outcome of the Sochi meeting was the decision to establish a constitutional committee made up of 150 candidates. Turkey was the opposition's guarantor at the Sochi meeting, and said in a statement after the meeting that it submitted a list of 50 delegates, chosen after a consultation with the opposition. The UN Special Envoy for Syria will be establishing the committee and will be able to appoint names both from the list of 150 candidates, or from outside the list.

Why did Syrian opposition delegates refuse to attend?

For the Syrian opposition, negotiations to attend the meeting in Sochi have been rocky from the beginning.

Assad’s removal from power, which was discussed during the Geneva talks, was not a precondition for the talks. This was one reason that the Syrian opposition refused to take part in the meeting. The statement by around 40 opposition groups, including some of the military factions that participated in the Geneva talks, blamed Moscow for not putting enough pressure on the Syrian regime. The group also blamed Russia for not abiding by the de-escalation agreement. During the Astana talks led by Russia, Iran and Turkey, de-escalation zones were planned to protect civilians. Despite the agreement the regime has continued its strikes in Idlib.

Turkey, which has backed the main Syrian opposition since the start of the civil war, negotiated with opposition groups to convince them to attend the meeting. Some of the members refused. Shortly before the meeting, Russia invited some members of the High Negotiation Committee (HNC) individually, instead of inviting them under the name of HNC. The newly elected leader of the HNC, Nasr Hariri wasn’t among those who received an invitation. With a sudden change of decision, the opposition delegates flew to Sochi together with Turkish delegates.

But Syrian regime flags and emblems printed on the meeting materials made the opposition decide not to attend the meeting. The group waited at the Sochi airport while the problem was resolved. When they discovered some 'unacceptable regime representatives' were in Sochi, they decided to give Turkish officials the right to represent them and returned to Turkey.

What is the High Negotiation Committee?