Kenyan police on Friday arrested an outspoken member of the opposition, Miguna Miguna, in a dawn raid on his Nairobi home, police and his party said.

Armed officers used explosives to break down the door before arresting Miguna, a witness said.

"There were several blasts heard at his home before he was finally taken out," said a neighbour who did not want to be named.

Miguna is a provocative firebrand who attended the Tuesday mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president", in defiance of last year's election that saw Uhuru Kenyatta win a second term.

On Thursday he goaded police, daring them to arrest him saying he had signed Odinga's oath, "So if you want to take me to court for doing my job, come baby come!"

He also urged supporters to "take down portraits of illegitimate president Kenyatta" and burn them.

Treason charge

Miguna's arrest follows that of TJ Kajwang, a lawyer and MP who was arrested on Wednesday and is due to be charged with treason and unlawful assembly.