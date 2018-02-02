The father of two sexual abuse victims lunged at Larry Nassar in court on Friday, bringing the USA Gymnastics doctor's final sentencing hearing to an abrupt halt.

Randall Margraves suddenly hurled himself towards Nassar after his two daughters had testified to their abuse at Nassar's hands. He was tackled by three sheriff's deputies.

"I want that son of a b****!" Margraves yelled as he was being handcuffed.

"What if this happened to you guys?" he said while being escorted out of the courtroom.

The incident came on the second day of Nassar's final sentencing hearing as dozens of women waited for their turn to confront Nassar and tell the court of the abuse they suffered.

TRT World's Usmaan Lone has more.

Madison and Lauren Margraves had just spoken, when their father asked the judge to "grant me five minutes in a locker room with that demon."

The comment at first elicited chuckles from the courtroom, and the judge Janice Cunningham replied "I can't do that."

At that point Margraves lunged toward Nassar, who was taken out of the courtroom, halting the hearing.

TRT World spoke to Michigan-based journalist Rick Pluta on how people are dealing with the magnitude and scale of the sexual abuse case involving over 260 victims.

Years of abuse