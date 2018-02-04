At least two people were killed and 70 more were injured on Sunday when a train carrying 147 people collided with a freight train in the eastern US state of South Carolina, local police said.

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am (local time) on Sunday.

Amtrak said in a statement that the lead engine derailed along with some passenger cars. Eight crew members and 139 passengers were on board.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed all passengers had been evacuated from the Amtrak train.

Fuel spilled

Officials added that although 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled following the crash, there was no danger to the public.

Speaking to CNN, passenger Derek Pettaway said he was traveling south from Philadelphia to Orlando in a sleeper cabin when he was awoken by the impact of the crash.