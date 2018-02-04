Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam will make daily trips across the French-Belgian border during his trial for a shootout with police in Brussels shortly before his arrest, which is set to open on February 5.

Abdeslam will be housed alone in one wing of a prison in Vendin le Vieil, 130 km from Brussels on the French side of the border, manned by 250 staff for 90 inmates.

He will be ferried under heavy police escort to and from the trial in the Brussels central courthouse daily.

The last surviving suspect in the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks which killed 130 people, Abdeslam will stand trial for attempted murder in a terrorist context and illegal possession of firearms in the trial set to last until Friday (February 10).