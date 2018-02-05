Azerbaijan's strongman Ilham Aliyev on Monday called a snap presidential vote for April, six months ahead of schedule, as opposition politicians slammed the surprise move.

Aliyev, in power since succeeding his father Heydar Aliyev in 2003, has been nominated as the ruling party's candidate for the election for what would be his fourth term.

"Set the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11," Aliyev ordered in a decree posted on his website without providing an immediate explanation for the move.

The oil-rich country was initially set to hold the vote on October 17.

Last week, the deputy chair of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party, Ali Akhmedov, said that Aliyev planned to run for a fourth consecutive term.

"No-one knows what the true reason for calling a snap vote is," political anayst Hikmet Hadjizade said.

Reaction to early election

The decision sparked strong criticism from opposition parties.

"The Aliyevs have been in power for some 45 years already and that contradicts the principles of a democratic republic," the leader of the opposition Popular Front party, Ali Kerimli, said.

The veteran politician said the decision to hold early elections was aimed at shortening the campaign period and "hampering the opposition's efforts to prevent vote rigging".

So far, two opposition candidates - Musavat party leader Isa Gambar and the chairman of the Classical Popular Front Party Mirmahmud Miralioglu - have announced plans to run for president.

"Unchallenged dynasty"

Aliyev was re-elected in 2008 and 2013 in polls that were denounced by opposition parties as rigged.

In 2009, Aliyev amended the country's constitution so he could run for an unlimited number of presidential terms, in a move criticised by rights advocates who say he could become a president for life.