US Abrams tanks sold to Iraq have been used by a pro-Iranian paramilitary group in fighting against Daesh in Syria, the Pentagon said Friday.

The tanks, however, were later returned to the Iraqi military, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said.

M1 Abrams tanks have been sold to Iraq over the past decade, Pahon said, but Washington "has not provided defence articles to the Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which are part of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) by law."

The PMF, or Hashd al Shaabi, is a paramilitary group with close ties to Tehran, and was actively engaged in combat against the Daesh in Syria.

"We have discovered incidents where some US-origin equipment, including M1 Abrams tanks, came into the possession of certain PMF groups. This equipment was subsequently used by these groups" in the fight against Daesh.

"All of these tanks were recently returned to Iraqi Security Forces custody," Pahon said.

Daesh seized large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a so-called cross-border "caliphate" and committing widespread atrocities.