After five years of YPG presence and expansion along its borders, Turkey has decided to start its first operation against the group on Syrian soil. On January 20, the Turkish army started Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, a northwest province of Aleppo governorate. The operation is being conducted with the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

And Turkey is signalling that it won’t stop its operations against the YPG after the group is defeated in Afrin.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is a designated terror group by Turkey, the US and the European Union, and has been conducting attacks against the Turkish state for more than 30 years.

Afrin has been under YPG control since 2012. It is surrounded by the Turkish border to the west and the North, and by the Turkish-backed FSA in the south and the east. Only a small amount of land in the southeast is linked to Syrian regime-controlled areas, from where they get their reinforcements in Manbij, Turkey’s next target. But there are US soldiers in the city, in order to back the YPG, and that led to another escalation of tension between the US and Turkey.

Where are the US soldiers based in Manbij?

Here’s a map of the locations of the US soldiers in and around Manbij city:

According to the people in Manbij who spoke to TRT World on condition of anonymity, US soldiers are not seen in the city centre as much as they were until a couple of months ago. They have three military points, none of which are very close to the city centre. The closest one to Manbij city is the only one west of the Euphrates River.

Tishrin Dam was the first point where the YPG crossed the Euphrates River in 2015. According to Turkish security sources, the YPG’s strongest position in Manbij, which holds the strongest bridge in the region, is now a base for nearly a hundred US soldiers. None of them are permanent staff, going onto the base for temporary deployments. The meetings and arms supply coming from the east are made to YPG militants in the city through this bridge on Tishrin Dam and the military point.

The other two bases are on Tabqah Dam in the southeast, and Sarrin, which is close to YPG-held Kobani. The training for the YPG militants by US soldiers are provided at these three military points.

The United States has around 2,000 military personnel in northern Syria supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is dominated by the YPG.

How is Turkey preparing for the operation?

As the Afrin operation continues, Turkey hasn’t deployed all the FSA groups from the Euphrates Shield area to the city. While some of them are in Jarablus and Al Bab to consolidate power in the towns, an armed group of fighters is based along the frontline of the YPG-held areas of Manbij. According to FSA commanders in the area who spoke to TRT World, this deployment was made in order to protect any moves by the YPG, and strengthen the FSA’s position before any possible operation.

Not only military protection, but tribal leaders from Manbij, who oppose YPG rule in the city and fled to Turkey, gathered in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli at the end of January. According to a tribal leader who spoke to TRT World after the meeting, a number of Turkish officials were also present. They discussed how they could support the Turkish army in case of an operation in the city, and logistical and military support and intelligence sharing were also on the table.

How did the tension escalate between the US and Turkey?

Manbij has been another YPG-held area since the middle of 2016. The difference with Manbij, however, is that the YPG there enjoys huge support from the US. Not only that, it is also connected to YPG-held territory in the northeast, where 14 US military points have been based since 2015.

With the help of the US, the YPG now controls nearly a quarter of Syria.