President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral relations and issues concerning Syria in a phone call late Tuesday, according to presidential sources.

During the phone call, Erdogan discussed Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin province against YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists.

The operation, launched on Jan. 20, is supported by the Arabs, Kurds and Turkmens who were forced by the terrorists to flee Afrin, Erdogan said, adding it will allow local citizens to return home.

Erdogan and his Saudi counterpart emphasised Syria's territorial integrity and the importance of a political solution to the Syrian crisis and asserted the benefit of joint efforts and cooperation regarding the matter.