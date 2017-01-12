The lengthy effort to eliminate Daesh from northern Iraq has seen abuses committed by all sides. Many young Sunni men in northern Iraq say they are unfairly being subjected to severe human rights abuses — and even being disappeared — by militia groups fighting with the US-backed Iraqi government forces as they try to wrest control of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh.

"I spent seven weeks under torture," said a 20-year-old student, who was among the many young men stopped at checkpoints as they fled fighting in the northern town of Shirqat.

The student was "held with about 30 other people in a school" last July, he told the UK-based human rights group Amnesty International, in a report titled Iraq: Turning a Blind Eye: The Arming of the Popular Mobilization Units released on Thursday.

His torturers "wanted me to confess to being Daesh," and they included members of the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), predominantly Shia militias fighting alongside the Iraqi armed forces against Daesh.

The captives were beaten with metal rods and cables, and given electric shocks. When he was transferred to a prison in Baghdad, he encountered others.

"Some [had been] detained for over six months and their families did not know anything about them," the student said.

The student was again tortured in Baghdad, and interrogated while blindfolded. He was not charged with anything and was eventually freed. He is a survivor; not everyone picked up by the PMU made it out alive.

"The PMU was created in response to the huge offensive of IS [Daesh] in 2014 and the collapse of the Iraqi army," Patrick Wilcken, Researcher on Arms Control, Security Trade and Human Rights at Amnesty International told TRT World. "It brought together existing and mobilised predominantly Shia units together to try and combat the advances of IS."

The abuses came in the months leading up to the battle for Mosul, as Iraqi government forces made tactical gains against Daesh in the surrounding region in mid-2016. They had begun the operation for the city itself in October 2016. Daesh had captured Mosul in June 2014. The PMU, along with Sunni tribal fighters and peshmerga fighters, is fighting against Daesh alongside the Iraqi army. By January 9, about two-thirds of eastern Mosul was reportedly under government control. The Iraqi army and the militia groups that fight alongside it are supported by US-led coalition warplanes.

Wilcken, the author of Amnesty's report on the arming of the PMU in Iraq, notes the PMU have been "very effective," especially during the early stages of the fighting against Daesh. "But when they have gone into Sunni areas, there have been problems."

The PMU has its roots in Iraq's predominantly Shia paramilitary militias, many of which fought both Al Qaeda in Iraq — the predecessor of Daesh — and US forces during their Iraqi occupation in the 2000s. The Amnesty report notes that from their inception in 2014, the PMU "enjoyed government financial support, arms supplies and political backing."

However, deep schisms within Iraq, rooted in a history of sectarian violence, has resulted in many casualties from 2006 to 2007. And the Sunni minority, no longer in power, is wary of the increasingly powerful Shia minority, be it in government or as part of the PMU.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi has previously pledged to bring greater national unity and to bring the Shia militias under tighter government control. Indeed, since February 2016, the PMU militias were designated as being officially part of the Iraqi armed forces, under order by Abadi. In November, the Iraqi parliament turned the order into law.

Yet while that means the PMU are subject to military law "in theory", the Amnesty report states, in reality it continues to act outside the state's command and control structures.

The PMU, however, rejected Amnesty's report, categorically denying the allegations of abuse. It issued a statement on Friday, saying the militias under the PMU umbrella are "at the direct control of the Iraqi Prime Minister." The statement also emphasised unity between the Iraqi army and the PMU, declaring them to be "one and the same."

Speaking in a news conference aired by Iraqi state television on Thursday, Ahmed al Assadi, spokesperson for the PMU, accused Amnesty of "purposefully slandering" the PMU. The PMU has "spearheaded the fight against terrorism and liberated the cities and neutralised the terrorist groups," Assadi argued. He called on Iraqi authorities to sue Amnesty, which he said "has a history of distorting facts."