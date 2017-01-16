WASHINGTON DC — Washington DC may have become a boomtown over the last two decades, but the city's homeless are always present.

On January 20, the real-estate mogul Donald Trump, a president-elect who has packed his cabinet with people "who have made a fortune," will take office, occupying the White House just blocks away from people who try to survive outside on pennies a day. Some approach his presidency with resignation, hoping for the best; others view it with open fear.

"I'm scared to death," Bernadette Gamble, 59, told TRT World. "It looks like he's about rich people, wealthy people. I don't think he's going to help us. I don't think he's going to help the homeless or the poor. I'm worried things will get worse. He's all about money, and we don't have any."

"I don't like the smirk he has on his face. He thinks he's better than everybody else," she added.

Michael, 37, who didn't want to give his last name, echoed Gamble's view.

"Donald Trump shouldn't be president," he said. "People are going to get so desperate. It's going to start a riot."

For the homeless in DC worried by Trump's rise to power, potential cuts to medical and housing benefits concern them the most. Housing assistance and transitional housing programmes matter to the homeless because many remain on long waitlists for placement in affordable housing. One bedroom apartments in DC usually rent for about $2,000 a month.

"What would you tell Trump if you could?" TRT World 's reporter asked them.

"Don't forget the 99 percent," said David Young, 44, referring to a term used in recent years by Occupy Wall Street activists and left-wing politicians like Bernie Sanders to mean everyone but the wealthiest one percent of the population in an age of rising inequality.

"I'm worried about Trump closing shelters," Young said.

Young spoke to TRT World outside of a Starbucks in Dupont Circle, a neighbourhood where townhouses sell for millions of dollars. The office buildings surrounding the circle are home to non-profit organisations and think tanks, many of which work to alleviate poverty and social ills.

But their good intentions don't keep Young and his friends warm on a dreary January day in DC, where rain at close to ice-cold temperatures spat down from the sky. Young held a sign up that read "Anything helps," appealing to passers by.

Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress and his nominee for healthcare czar, Rep. Tom Price, have vowed to take an axe to the social safety net that President Barack Obama stretched out over the last eight years. The Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," has frayed under the weight of the public's need for care and the strain of insurance companies' profit motive, causing out-of-pocket costs to rise. Trump promised to "repeal and replace" the Act, but neither the president-elect nor the Republicans have been able to describe what the replacement might look like.

The homeless in DC, like millions of other Americans, rely on social welfare to survive, but the homeless are particularly vulnerable, and sometimes have health conditions that prevent them from finding or keeping jobs that would provide private healthcare benefits.