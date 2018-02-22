Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Pyeongchang Winter Olympics bronze medal on Thursday after admitting doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

The 25-year-old was one of 168 Russian athletes who passed rigorous testing to compete as neutrals in Pyeongchang after Russia were banned over a major doping scandal.

"The athlete has admitted the anti-doping rule violation; he is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event," the court said in a statement.

Krushelnitsky, who won mixed doubles bronze along with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, has protested his innocence and officials have hinted at foul play.