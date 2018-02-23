TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish army strikes terror convoy in Afrin
Turkish Armed Forces bombed a convoy of more than 30 vehicles belonging to terrorist groups on Thursday during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern town of Afrin.
Turkish army strikes terror convoy in Afrin
A photo taken in Turkey's Hatay province shows Turkish Armed Forces' T-122 Sakarya multiple launch-rocket system being fired at a PKK/YPG and Daesh convoy on February 22, 2018. / AA
February 23, 2018

The Turkish Armed Forces bombed a convoy of more than 30 vehicles belonging to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups on Thursday during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern town of Afrin, according to a statement by the Turkish General Staff.

The statement added that the convoy was carrying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists and was intercepted about 15 kilometres southeast of Afrin.

Recommended

“Only the convoy belonging to PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups was targeted during the operation, and utmost importance was given to not harm any civilians,” it stated.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry